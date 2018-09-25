Hinshelwood: FA Cup win shows how far Worthing have come

Adam Hinshelwood felt Worthing’s FA Cup victory at Chelmsford on Saturday showed how far the club has come in a short space of time.

During Hinshelwood’s first spell as the club’s manager, Worthing travelled to Chelmsford in 2014 for a FA Cup tie and went down 6-0.



They returned to the National South side in the second qualifying round of this season’s competition and a brace from defender James Crane saw Worthing progress with a 2-1 win.



Hinshelwood was delighted to put to bed some bad memories of his previous trip to the Melbourne Community Stadium and said: “I remember that day as a young manager and you learn from those experiences.



“It’s one I wasn’t too keen to repeat but it’s always there etched in the back of my mind.



“To go there and get the win on Saturday just shows how far the club has come in a short space of time.



“We went there missing some key personnel but we have belief in the full squad.



“I felt it was an even game in terms of chances. If you’re going away from home to a strong side for that level and you hold your own, it bodes well.



“But I don’t want us to be happy just with that. I want us to keep on improving and to get better. I still feel there is more to come from us.”



Chelmsford’s Michael Spillane hit the far post with a lob after a jinking run after just four minutes.



Worthing went ahead on 21 minutes when Crane met Jesse Starkey’s corner to head home from six yards and that was the way things stayed until half-time.



The hosts drew level seven minutes after the break when Chris Whelpdale fired a low effort into the bottom corner from 22 yards.



Worthing went back ahead on 77 minutes when Crane poked home another Starkey corner for his third goal of the season.



Chelmsford pushed for an equaliser but Worthing stood firm to knock out their division-higher hosts.



In the third qualifying round at Moneyfields, £15,000 prize money is the reward for the winners and Hinshelwood said: “The prize money is a massive incentive for both clubs but as a group of players and a management team, we just want to go there and give a good account of ourselves.



“We’re under no illusions, it’s going to be a difficult one, similar to Faversham.



“It’s a real tough place to go but it’s one where if we can go and play to our full potential, we’ll feel we have a good chance of getting a result.



“A few of their players played with my brother at Gosport I believe, so I’ll be chewing his ear off when the time comes to find out a bit more about them.



“We’ll do our research like we would any other game.



“But that’s all something to look forward too. We’ve got two league games now which we want to put all our concentration into and make sure we get back to winning ways in the league.”



WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Miles, Barker, Crane, Rance; Ajiboye, Clarke, Ovenden, Starkey; Pearce. Subs: Budd (Ovenden 60), Aguiar (Rance 65), Rents, Pattenden, Kealy, Skerry, Cocoracchio.

