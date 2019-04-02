Hinshelwood hails Worthing's first-half display in routine victory over AFC Hornchurch

Adam Hinselwood praised Worthing's first-half display as they secured a comfortable 3-1 home win over AFC Hornchurch on Saturday to move up to fourth in the Bostik Premier and extend their unbeaten run to ten.

Two goals in the opening 15 minutes from Kwame Poku and David Ajiboye gave the Mackerel Men the lead at half-time.

Callum Kealy (number nine) pokes home the third.

Callum Kealy made it three with seven minutes to go before Joe Christou hit a late consolation for the Urchins.

Worthing leap-frogged Merstham in the table after their shock 2-0 home defeat to bottom-of-the table Burgess Hill Town.

Hinshelwood said: "We started the game really well and scored two early goals which really helped settle us down. The first 45 minutes we played some really good stuff.

"We started the game against Folkestone really well, especially the first 30 minutes, but we didn't capitalise and get anything for the play that we had down there.

Action from Worthing v AFC Hornchurch.

"The pleasing side was taking advantage of those chances when they presented themselves.

"We didn't do that against Folkestone and it made for a difficult afternoon.

"It was good to score when we were on top early on in the game."

It took the hosts just a minute to break the deadlock. Poku, picking up the ball after Ajiboye's blocked shot, cut through the Hornchurch defence and smashed the ball into the corner.

Worthing were then awarded a penalty on 15 minutes after Jesse Starkey went down under pressure from the Urchins' Glenn Wilson.

Ajiboye stepped up and blasted home the penalty, and his 20th goal of the season.

Hornchurch had their first effort 42 minutes into the game but keeper Lucas Covolan denied Charlie Stimson in a one-on-one situation..

The Mackerel Men had a plethora of chances in the second-half but great goalkeeping from Urchins stopper Callum Chafer kept the hosts at bay.

But Worthing did have their third on 83 minutes. Starkey backheeled for James Crane to cross, and Kealy was on hand to tap home.

Joe Christou' header from a corner at the death did reduce the arrears but all-in-all it was a routine win for the Woodside Road-outfit.

Hinshelwood's side travel to table-topping Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

Worthing: Covolan, Colbran, Jones, Aguair (Crane 71), Edwards (Budd 71), Young, Ajiboye, Poku, Kealy (Ikeije 85), Pearce, Starkey. Unused: B Barker, Clarke