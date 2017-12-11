Hinshelwood hails Worthing's performance in victory over Tonbridge

Adam Hinshelwood hailed Worthing’s performance in their 2-0 win against Tonbridge Angels as one of their best since he’s been back at the club.

The victory moved bottom club Worthing to within four points of both Tooting and Harlow in the Bostik League Premier Division and Hinshelwood feels the three points will give the squad confidence moving forward.

Worthing defend against a Tonbridge free kick. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Second half goals from Kieron Pamment, from the penalty spot, and Jimmy Wild, who had missed a spot-kick at 0-0, took Worthing to victory although Hinshelwood admitted Worthing rode their luck in the first half.

He said: “It was a good performance and we played well.

“We rode our luck a bit in the first half as they had a good shout for a penalty, so we had a little bit of luck there but when you work so hard, you sometimes generate that bit of luck for yourself.

“Even if we’d gone 1-0 down, there’s no question we’d have battled on with the way we’ve been playing and it was a really good performance.

“Overall we fully deserved to win and it was up there with one of the best performances of the season.

“It was a continuation of how we’ve been playing recently. We played really well at Eastbourne Borough in midweek and again on Saturday, we got the ball down and moved it well.

“The win will give us a lot of belief and we’ve got to keep plugging away and keep believing now.”

Wild turned a Reece Meekums cross over the bar early on, before Harvey Sparks’ mishit cross was pushed over by Tonbridge keeper Jonathan Henly.

At the other end, Worthing keeper Lucas Covolan escaped with just a booking after clattering into Nathan Elder as the players jumped for a header. Hinshelwood felt the yellow card was the correct decision with covering Worthing defenders around but admitted his side could have conceded a penalty when Elder went down under a Joel Colbran challenge.

Meekums had a shot pushed over by Henly early in the second half, before Worthing were awarded a penalty on 54 minutes.

Meekums was tripped by a visiting defender but Wild’s spot-kick was kept out by Henly.

Wild fired just wide as he looked to make amends, before Worthing were awarded a second penalty on 63 minutes for another foul on Meekums.

This time Pamment sent Henly the wrong way from the spot and Worthing were celebrating a second just two minutes later.

Alex Parsons broke clear down the left and crossed for Wild to sweep the ball home.

That was how things stayed as Worthing recorded a third league win of the season.

Worthing travel to fourth-placed Folkestone tomorrow and will have striker Dave Herbert back in their squad, after he dual-signed from Chichester today.

Alex Parsons (unavailable) is set to miss out and Ruben Schneider (concussion) is a week away from returning.

Ben Pope is still suspended but Ross Edwards is close to returning and Hinshelwood also hopes to extend Jesse Starkey's loan spell from Gillingham.

Looking ahead to the game, Hinshelwood said: "They're a tough team to play against on their pitch but it's another good test for our young side - can they do it on a cold, windy night against an experienced side at this level?"

WORTHING: Covolan, Colbran, Rents, Budd Starkey, Young, Parsons, Pamment, Wild, Meekums, Sparks. Subs: Rance (Meekums 78), Miller (Wild 83), Watson, O’Sullivan, Hallard.