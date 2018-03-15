Hinshelwood has sympathy for Dulwich’s situation

Worthing Football Club boss Adam Hinshelwood says he is saddened to see Dulwich Hamlet’s ongoing struggles.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Hinshelwood takes his Worthing team to second-placed Bostik League Premier Division promotion-chasers Hamlet on Sunday.

Things may be going well on the field this season for Dulwich but they have ongoing battles off it at present.

Hamlet scored a crucial win over Billericay Town earlier this month to keep them in title contention.However, since that victory things have taken a turn for the worst off the field.

According to numerous national media reports, the club had their licence to play at home ground Champion Hill terminated earlier this month, while they have also been handed legal papers saying the club no longer has the trademark to use ‘Dulwich Hamlet’, ‘The Hamlet’ or the initials ‘DHFC’.

Fellow Bostik League Premier Division team Tooting & Mitcham have agreed a deal for Dulwich to play the rest of their home matches at the KNK Stadium this season. That is where Worthing’s clash with Dulwich will take place on Sunday, with a 3pm kick-off.

Hinshelwood has nothing but admiration for the way Hamlet are dealing with their ongoing issues.

During his first spell at Woodside Road, Hinshelwood experienced off-the-field issues as he had his playing budget cut completely and he is hoping Dulwich come out the other side. He said: “I have nothing but admiration for Dulwich. They are a massive club at this level and the best team we’ve played so far this season.

“It’s good to see everyone coming together to try and help them through what is a difficult spell, I hope they do survive.

“I think to lose a team like Dulwich would be a disaster for football at this level.”

Hinshelwood believes Sunday’s showdown could be a great advert for the Bostik League Premier Division.

Both teams like to pass the ball and Hinshelwood hopes for a great spectacle.

He said: “I think a lot of sides at this level admire the way Dulwich Hamlet do things. The management have done a great job with them, they’ve got such a good fanbase, it’s a great club.

“It’s going to be two similar styles coming together for what should be a good game of football.”

Worthing hope to be boosted by the return of Joel Colbran, Darren Budd and Alex Parsons on Saturday.

Defender Colbran missed the stunning comeback win at Tonbridge Angels on Saturday through suspension, while both skipper Budd and Parsons were not fit enough for selection.

Hinshelwood said: “The ones that came in at Tonbridge did a great job but it would be a boost to have those three back for the game at Dulwich.”