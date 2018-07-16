Hinshelwood hopes to have squad finalised soon

Worthing Football Club boss Adam Hinshelwood hopes his squad for the coming season will almost be finalised by the end of this week.

Hinshelwood wants to know by the end of this week whether any of Lucas Covolan, Reece Meekums, Aarran Racine and Alfie Young - who are all on trial with higher league clubs - will be back.

Covolan played for League Two Stevenage in a friendly against Portsmouth at the weekend, while Meekums has been playing for Bromley, Racine has featured for Dagenham and Young is at Aldershot.

Hinshelwood said: "Lucas did pretty well on Saturday, so something might materialise there and they're letting him know this week.

"We need to know some answers on the other three too.

"We're getting closer and closer to our season kicking off, so I think we want to know what's happening with them by the end of the week now."

Hinshelwood is set to make a decision this week on the futures of Curtis Gayler, Leon Dramis and Danny Bassett, who are all on trial at Worthing.

He said: "This week we'll make a decision on them and let them know one way or another.

"If it's not to be with us, they need a bit of time to sort out another club before the season starts.

"But if it's to stay and sign with us, that will take a weight off their mind as they'll know what they're planning for next season. One way or another we'll let them know what the situation is."

A young goalkeeper is set to join Worthing on loan from a professional club this week - possibly in time for tomorrow's friendly at Chichester - while Hinshelwood would also be interested in former keeper Jack Fagan, who played in Saturday's 4-1 friendly win at Selsey, returning if he can commit to training.

Goals from Callum Kealy, Darren Budd, Ricky Aguiar and Jasper Pattenden took Worthing to victory at Selsey, with Hinshelwood again impressed by the club's youngsters.

He said: "Some of them are definitely knocking on the door with their performances.

"Ricky is someone I watched play for Worthing College and Lewes's under-18 team last year and was someone I really liked.

"He'll fit well into our system and the way we play. We got him in pre-season just to have a look at and he signed within the first couple of weeks.

"He's gone away on holiday now for a week which isn't ideal timing for him because he's really put himself in the picture with his performances.

"He's got to keep himself ticking over going into next week and then try to pick up where he left off.

"He's an exciting player, 17 years old, lives in Portslade so he's local and he's someone I think we can really work with and enhance his progression over this coming season.

"Jasper Pattenden again performed really well and scored a goal. I was really impressed with him and what he can bring to the team.

"It was a good challenge and there were some good performances. It bodes well for the longer term as well.

"We've got the right blend of experience within the dressing room to really help these younger players develop. The likes of Rentsy (Sam Rents), Buddy (Darren Budd), Alex Parsons and Craney (James Crane) are great role models for these players to look up to."

Worthing, who have won all three of their pre-season friendlies so far, continue their preparations for the new season when they travel to Chichester tomorrow.

Chi ran out 16-0 victors in their friendly at Wick on Saturday and Hinshelwood said: "I took a Hastings team to Chichester last year and it was a really good test, so I'm sure tomorrow night will be no different.

"It's a tight, little compact ground there and they're tough to play at their place. It will be a real tough test and they'll be full of confidence after scoring that many goals at the weekend."

Will Miles played 15 minutes on his return from injury on Saturday and is set to get another run out tomorrow.

Worthing will look at Rhyle Ovenden featuring in an in-house game at the weekend, while Ollie Pearce is also making good progress on his return to fitness.