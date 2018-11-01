Hinshelwood hopes to keep Newton on loan from Welling

Adam Hinshelwood hopes to extend Zack Newton's loan from Welling and possibly add a new face to Worthing's squad to ease an injury crisis.

Ollie Pearce picked up an ankle injury in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Burgess Hill in the FA Trophy and has joined Lucas Covolan, Aarran Racine, Alfie Young and Joel Colbran on the sidelines.



Worthing entertain Folkestone in the Bostik League Premier Division on Saturday and then host AFC Uckfield in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday.



On looking to bring in new faces, Worthing boss Hinshelwood said: “We’re hopeful we can extend Zack’s loan. I’ll have a chat with Pete (Stone; chairman) and George (Dowell; owner) about that as it’s an important month for us.



“We need a bit more help. Will Miles has got a knock and we’re already playing a left-back and central midfield player as centre-halves so it’s tough.



“We might have to look at a centre-half possibly, depending on how Will is. But it is what it is, I’m not going to moan. This is why we’ve got the squad we have.”

