Hinshelwood issues stern message to Worthing squad

Adam Hinshelwood says his squad players are not grasping golden opportunities at this moment in time.

Worthing are going through an injury crisis at present with nine first-teamers unavailable for Tuesday’s Bostik League Premier Division 4-1 defeat to fellow promotion hopefuls Dorking Wanderers.

A mounting list of absences has allowed promising young talents and fringe players a chance to shine.

Yet manager Hinshelwood feels several are letting their chance to shine slip too easily.

He said: “It’s an opportunity for the players coming in to seize their chance.

“I think too many are just seeing the opportunity go begging, not grasping it.

“It’s down to those players coming into grasp their chance but I don’t think enough of them are at the moment.

“There’s no hiding place, you can’t be sulking and you’ve got to learn and be better – backing yourselves to do so.”

Worthing are hopeful goalkeeper Lucas Covolan will be back in training on Thursday after breaking his arm in October.