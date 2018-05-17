Hinshelwood makes first summer signing - but long-serving duo leave Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood swooped to make his first Worthing Football Club summer signing last night.

Versatile James Crane, released by Worthing's rivals Bognor Regis earlier in the week, has made the switch to Woodside Road.

Crane's arrival brought the curtain down on a busy day at Worthing, with long-serving pair Ben Pope and Harvey Sparks leaving the club.

Hinshelwood revealed a decision was reached with the duo after being unable to assure them of regular first team football next season.

He said: "It was all perfectly amicable but a decision was reached for them both to move on.

"Both Ben (Pope) and Harvey (Sparks) are at a stage where they need regular first team football, which is something I couldn't guarantee them.

"They left on good terms and myself and the club wish them well wherever they decide to go."

Hinshelwood wasted no time in bringing in a new addition. Crane was at Nyewood Lane for a decade, winning promotion from the Bostik League Premier Division through the play-offs two seasons ago.

Experience of getting out of the division Worthing will play in njext season was a key factor in bringing Crane in, according to Hinshelwood.

He added: "Myself and the club are ambitious and went to get out of this league. James (Crane) is a player who has experience and finishing at the top end of this league.

"Alex (Parsons) and Darren (Budd), who played with James at Bognor, spoke with him and obviously said the right things!

"I'm pleased with how its looking at the moment, I'm looking to bring in a few more additions aswell."

Sam Rents looks set to return next year, while the club could announce another new signing this evening.