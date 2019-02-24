Hinshelwood reflects on 'massive' Worthing win

Adam Hinshelwood heaped praise on Worthing after a ‘massive’ fightback Bostik League Premier Division triumph at Wingate & Finchley

Substitute David Ajiboye marked his return from injury, grabbing a double as the visitors completed a 2-1 turnaround over win The Blues.

But it looked as though Worthing would be unable to follow up the hammering of Harlow Town last time out with a positive result after Irnti Rapai’s opener minutes past the hour mark.

However former Brighton forward Ajiboye, making his first appearance since February 2 having recovered from injury, struck twice in the final 24 minutes to win it for the visitors.

And manager Hinshelwood was understandably delighted as his team moved up two places to fourth - back into the play-off places - and made it successive wins for the first since November.

“We went a goal down, it was one of the worst goals I’ve seen that we gifted to them, and there weren’t many chances in the game,” Hinshelwood said.

“To go a goal down and grind it out, especially against a team that set up well, had a good shape and are well organised, it was massive for us.

“Wingate’s tactics were good and made it difficult for us. We’ll learn more from this win than what we did after a great victory last week.

“When you’ve got to come from behind, keep going, persevere, be clinical and take those chances, which luckily we were able to do.”

Rapai opened the scoring on 63 minutes to give leave Worthing facing a fight to get back in it. Ajiboye was introduced seconds after the goal and pulled the visitors level three minutes later.

It was that man again who struck seven minutes from time to complete the fightback victory.

As well as Ajiboye returning from injury, absentees Joel Colbran and Alfie Young came off the bench for Worthing.

Hinshelwood is delighted with the strength within his squad for the final ten matches. He added: “David (Ajiboye) came on and showed what he was about. We’ve missed those type of finishes and a bit of quality at times throughout the season.

“If we can get him confident, with the rest of the boys we’ve got it bodes well moving forward.

Joel (Colbran) came on and got minutes as did Alfie (Young) and David (Ajiboye) as well.

“There are 20 players that we’ve got, if not more with the young players that we’ve got at the club, all vying for a place."

WORTHING: Perntreou; Edwards, Jones, Crane; Parsons, Clarke, Aguiar, Newton; Poku, Starkey; Pearce. Subs: Colbran (Edwards, 24), Ajiboye (Parsons, 63), Young (Newton, 84), Kealy, Budd.

