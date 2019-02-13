Hinshelwood's praise for Worthing squad

Adam Hinshelwood has credited Worthing for remaining in the Bostik League Premier Division play-off picture.

The club's home draw with Potters Bar Town on Saturday, earned after centre-back Jalen Jones' late leveller, made it three league matches unbeaten.

Worthing have had terrible fortune in terms of injuries over recent months, yet they sit eighth and are just two points off a play-off place.

Hinshelwood's men have 12 games to cement a place in the top five and the boss has been delighted with the whole group in recent weeks.

He said: "All we can do is keep learning and bettering our levels each week.

“We are very young and probably the youngest in the division by a long way.

“You’ve got to give the squad credit, they do keep going and trying to play our way.

“We seem to get a couple of players back but then lose a couple more through injury.

“We’ve had about six players that have been out constantly since November time.

“It takes its toll on everyone.

“But credit to the squad we’ve got and we’ve got players that are coming in to give us positives."

Hinshelwood has not been afraid to give youngsters a chance this season and another Academy prospect has made the breakthrough in the past few matches.

Josh Gould marked his first senior start by netting in the draw with Carshalton Athletic earlier this month. The attacking talent also featured from the outset against Potters Bar last time out.

Having made an impression in pre-season, 17-year-old Ricky Aguiar is another who has got plenty of first team minutes under his belt this season.

Hinshelwood believes bringing through players bodes well for the future. He said: "“Ricky is getting lots of minutes, Josh got some more minutes against Potters Bar. It bodes well for the future and that’s the way we’ve got to look at things now.

“I know there are some frustrations out there but we’ve got a good group of quality at the same time.

“If they can get this experience, they stay with us next season and beyond and keep improving in the same vein, then it bodes well.”

Have you read?

Worthing Raiders aim to turn around recent slump



See what the future holds for Sussex Cricket



Big boost in Worthing's promotion bid

