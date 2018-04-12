Hinshelwood set for squad talks over next few weeks

Adam Hinshelwood is set for discussions with his Worthing Football Club squad over the next couple of weeks with the current Bostik League Premier Division campaign drawing to a close.

Worthing, who secured their Premier Division status for another season courtesy of an Easter Monday win over Merstham, were edged out in a seven-goal thriller at play-off chasing Hendon on Saturday.

After returning to the club as manager back in September, Hinshelwood has done a superb job in helping Worthing to safety this campaign.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender took charge of a team rooted to the foot of the table – without a win – and devoid of confidence.

Remarkably, Hinshelwood has overseen all of Worthing’s 13 league victories this season as they ensured league status with four games to go.

A major squad revamp was undertaken by Hinshelwood and now Bostik League Premier Division status has been secured, he has one eye on next season.

“I’ll be looking to sit down with every member of the squad over the next couple of weeks,” Hinshelwood said.

“I think it would have been wrong to sit down with any player before we were certain we’d be playing in this division again next season, now that is out of the way I’ve got a chance to try things and speak with individuals about next season.

“The group I’ve got here are great to work with and keeping them together will be a massive as we look to build beyond this season.”

Hinshelwood has been delighted with the start former Brighton & Hove Albion and Swindon Town forward George Barker has made since moving to Woodside Road at the back end of last month.

Barker, who was without a club after leaving Havant & Waterlooville by mutual consent back in January, has netted two goals in his opening three games for the club.

Hinshelwood added: “George (Barker) is the calibre of player we are looking to bring to the club.

“Some people may have questioned why we brought him in at this stage of the season, but when someone of his ability becomes available you have to react.

“We’re confident with the way we work here that once a player comes and sees how we do things , they’ll be impressed.”

Worthing have just three games left this season and have their penultimate home game of the campaign at Woodside Road when they welcome Needham Market on Saturday.

Hinshelwood is planning on mixing things up in the final run-in, as well as utilising his squad.

Substitute Ben Pope has netted in successive games from the bench and he is one who can expect more game time between now and the end of the season.

“I’ll be making full use of the squad in these final three games. Each player will be getting minutes as we bring this season to a close.

“What these final three games will also do, with safety now secured, is give me a chance to try a few different things.”

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan is expected to make a return for Saturday’s game against Needham Market after missing the previous two fixtures through illness.

Midfield duo Alex Parsons and Jesse Starkey are both due to be missing due to work commitments, while the game is set to come too soon for Danny Barker. The hope is Ross Edwards (abductor) will return to competitive before the end of the season.

