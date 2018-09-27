Hinshelwood sets a challenge for his Worthing players

Worthing Football Club manager Adam Hinshelwood has challenged his players to make sure Saturday’s FA Cup win at Chelmsford is not the highlight of their season.

A double from James Crane took Worthing to a 2-1 victory at National South Chelmsford and earned the club £9,000 prize money.

A trip to division-lower Moneyfields awaits Worthing in the third qualifying round and Hinshelwood wants more success to come for his side this season.

Worthing sit second in the Bostik League Premier Division after seven games and Hinshelwood said: “We don’t want the Chelmsford game to be the highlight of our season. I said that to the players after the game.

“It was a great result but we want to look back on it as a stepping stone to many highs hopefully throughout the season.

“I feel we’ve got a good group of players and the team spirit and chemistry they’ve got is second to none. I really feel we could do something decent this season but it’s still in the very early stages.

“We’ve got to keep on learning and we’ve got to be better in each game. Even on Saturday the performance wasn’t brilliant.

“We got lucky with two set-pieces really, so we’ll look to learn and improve each week.”