Hinshelwood signs long-term contract with Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood has committed his future to Worthing Football Club by signing a long-term contract to be the club's first-team boss and academy manager.

Hinshelwood returned to the club as first-team manager in September and chairman Pete Stone today announced the 34-year-old former Brighton professional has committed his future to the club by signing a three-year contract.

Stone made the announcement following Worthing's Bostik League Premier Division match with Needham Market this afternoon and said: "I am very proud and pleased to announce that we have agreed a three-year contract with Adam Hinshelwood to be our full time first-team and academy manager.

"This is a significant moment in our history, and sets out the extent of our ambitions as a Football Club.

"Adam is an outstanding manager and coach, as we have seen this season in his second spell with the club, and we are very excited to have secured his services for the long term.

"This will enable us all to focus on building the football club from the ground up at the same time as driving for promotion into the National Leagues.

"In addition to his first-team duties, Adam will provide coaching and footballing oversight to our new U14/15/16 Worthing FC Academy Teams and our new Education Programme for 16-19 year olds, to ensure the consistent application of our footballing style and standards on the pathway to the first team.

"As ambitious as we are for the first team to succeed, we are even more determined to see Academy players come through to enjoy that success."

Hinshelwood was delighted to commit his long-term future to the club and said: "The affection I have for Worthing Football Club is no secret.

"This is a big club that is clearly going places and I want to be in on the ground as we build up our academies and as we achieve things with the first team.

"I'm determined to succeed here and being offered the opportunity that this role gives me, just makes that desire burn even stronger."