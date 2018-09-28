Hinshelwood wants to entertain at Woodside Road

Adam Hinshelwood wants Worthing to put on a show for fans when they come to Woodside Road.

Worthing sit second in the Bostik League Premier Division after seven games but have failed to win their last two home games. They drew 0-0 with Burgess Hill and then lost 1-0 to Margate.

Worthing host 17th-placed Leatherhead in the league on Saturday for just their fourth home match out of 11 games this season, before they travel to tenth-placed Lewes on Wednesday.

Hinshelwood hopes to give the Worthing fans reason to cheer on Saturday and said: “We’ve got to put on a bit of a performance and be more entertaining at home.

“A defeat in the last game is something we want to bounce back from. Only getting three points on Saturday would make the point at Potters Bar last week look good.

“We’re keen to be better at home and more entertaining. We want to work the opposition keeper more and it’s something we’ll be working on this week in training.”

Hinshelwood added he may have to change the team's formation for home games and said: "We might have to look at it.

"I don't know if our formation is better suited away. Playing with five at the back maybe shores things up for us and allows us to be better equipped away from home.

"At home, teams have come and sat back a little bit. Maybe they didn't last year when we were bottom of the league as they felt they could come and win.

"Now perhaps they're quite content to take a point or snatch something like Margate did.

"That means we've got to change our mentality a little bit.

"If teams are going to come like that, we've got to be on the front foot and take the game to them and come up with other ways to get wins at home."