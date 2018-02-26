Hinshelwood wants Worthing to be more ruthless

Worthing Football Club boss Adam Hinshelwood is calling for his team to be ruthless.

Ryan Moss’ ninth-minute effort was the difference as Worthing were beaten 1-0 in their Bostik League Premier Division clash at Harrow Borough on Saturday.

That capped a frustrating couple of weeks for Hinshelwood’s troops, who saw a two-goal lead come and go in their home draw with Harlow Town last time out.

A return of one point from a possible six against teams around them in the table has disappointed Hinshelwood, although Worthing’s boss was impressed by their performance at Harrow and felt they should have taken something from the match.

He said: “We actually performed quite well, saw a lot of the ball but just lacked that killer edge.

“It’s still a young team learning and we’ll only be better for the experience in matches like these.

“Some of the goals we’ve conceded over the past few weeks have been poor, we must be better and stop conceding some of the goals we have.

“Their manager even said we deserved to win after the game. Like I said we haven’t been performing badly but it’s about picking up points."

Moss struck nine minutes in and Harrow managed to see it out.

Worthing saw a lot of the ball but wasted a few good openings.

Forward Zack Newton took the ball off Jesse Starkey, with the latter left with a tap-in to cap a frustrating afternoon.

Worthing, who dropped two places to 21st in the table following the defeat at Harrow, sit seven points clear of basement boys Burgess Hill Town.

All of the bottom three were beaten on Saturday and Hinshelwood admitted his team have missed an opportunity to move further away from danger in the past couple of weeks.

He said: “You look back to the home game with Harlow and then Harrow, it’s probably five points dropped.

“Anyone is there for the taking in this league, which we’ve seen all season, it’s now about us putting a run of results together.

“It’s so tight at the bottom, a number of teams are going to be looking over their shoulders for the remainder of the season.

“We really did miss the chance to start moving up the league after our past two results. We’ve got a difficult run ahead and don’t want to get dragged down any further.”

American centre-half Jake Luff was included in Worthing’s squad for the first time at Harrow, after getting international clearance.

Luff will add extra competition for places at the back and Hinshelwood is pleased to have him on board.

“Jake’s someone who's been training with us for a while and he’s settled in well,” Hinshelwood said.

“He’s a big lad but is short on minutes, which is something we’ll be looking to give him over the coming weeks.

“Jake is 20 and fits the mould of what we’ve got at the club at this time. He’ll add extra competition for places and I’m sure he will be a good addition to the squad.”

Worthing go in search of a first win in three when they travel to Kingstonian tonight (7.45pm).

A recent run of good results has seen Kingstonian rise to 14th, something Hinshelwood is hoping his team can do.

He said: "It's going to be a cold evening at a difficult place to go but we'll be looking to get something from the game.

"We've responded well to poor results previously this season, so we'll be looking to do the same again."

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Barker; Sisimayi, Budd, Clarke, Sparks; Starkey, Meekums; Newton. Subs: Rance (Sparks, 60), Pamment (Meekums, 70), Pope (Sisimayi, 85), Rents, Luff.