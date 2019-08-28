Hinshelwood warns against Worthing complacency on the back of derby victory over Bognor

Adam Hinshelwood has warned against Worthing becoming complacent following their Isthmian League Premier Division derby victory over arch-rivals Bognor.

They ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against the Rocks in front of a bumper crowd of 1,684 at Woodside Road on bank holiday Monday.

There is a totally different feel around the club after the win over fiercest rivals Bognor.

It was a much-needed three points as well, given the fact Worthing had been hammered 6-0 at home by Hornchurch before the derby clash.

Hinshelwood was quick to heap praise on the response and work ethic displayed by his team in their latest victory.

But he is aware Worthing must continue to show the same attitude in every game this season.

He wants his young squad to make sure the high standards set are now maintained to ensure a similar feeling in the wake of the Hornchurch defeat never arises again.

Hinshelwood said: “The players and us as a group have got to learn and use Hornchurch as an example now.

“The feeling we had coming off the pitch was not a nice one.

“We’ve got to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“The fundamentals and basics for any team is that you have to work hard for each other.

“Fair play to the group, we did just that in the heat against Bognor.

“Marvin (Armstrong) and Ollie (Pearce), the way they pressed from the front and Meeks (Reece Meekums) – the way they set the line with Alex (Parsons) was excellent.

“Jesse (Starkey) goes unnoticed a little but the work rate him and Ricky (Aguiar) get through in the middle of the pitch as well.

“Those are the fundamentals to any team that is going to be successful is to have that work ethic throughout your team.

“We’ve got to make sure we stay on top of that, ensuring we don’t get complacent and think things are going to happen for us.

“It’s also about taking your chances and making sure you cut out the mistakes.”

Ollie Pearce struck twice after the restart against his former club after midfielder Armstrong had put Worthing ahead in the first half.

Hinshelwood explained the reasoning behind handing Pearce his first start of the season.

And believes the striker has a huge part to play for the club moving forward this season.

“Sometimes you just get a feeling that it’s his time,” Hinshelwood said.

“He showed that when he’s confident and working hard what a player he can be at this level for us.

“But I think he’ll be disappointed himself. He worked hard in pre-season, but probably did not do enough and others worked a bit harder.

“He’ll be disappointed with the minutes he’s had so far.

“All you can do and all you can ask is do it when you get your opportunity, which he’s done. It’s all you can ask of any player – when you’re given the shirt go and take it.”

