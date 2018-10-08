Hinshelwood: Worthing will relish FA Cup test at Ebbsfleet United

Adam Hinshelwood feels his team will have to be at their best if they are to reach the FA Cup first round proper for the first time in 19 years.

Worthing discovered their fourth round qualifying fate earlier this afternoon and have been handed a tricky tie at two-divisions higher National League Ebbsfleet United on Saturday week.

Fleet possess a squad with players who've played in the Football League and currently sit 15th in the National League.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood knows his team will have to catch Ebbsfleet on an off day if they are to seal a spot in the first round and collect the £25,00 prize money on offer for the winners.

"It's a really tough draw for us but one we will relish," Hinshelwood said.

"We'll look forward to going and pitting ourselves against a team in the National League. I know a few of their players and they've got a squad full of quality.

"They're a well established National League club who've got aspirations to get in the Football League.

"We'll have to hope to catch them on an off day and we'll need to be at our best. There will be surprises in this round of the cup, hopefully we can be one of the teams to spring one."

Worthing have been handed away draws in each of the four rounds in the FA Cup this year. But Hinshelwood has no doubts the club's fans will once again travel in their numbers for the cup clash at Ebbsfleet.

He added: "The support at Moneyfields was brilliant, as it has been all season. I'm sure the supporters will travel up in their numbers for the FA Cup game at Ebbsfleet and we'll hope to give them something to celebrate."

