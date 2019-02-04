Horsham sign former Burgess Hill Town and Worthing defender

Horsham have added to their defensive options with the addition of Will Miles.

The former Burgess Hill Town and Worthing centre-back missed virtually the whole of last season with major liagment damage and has found football limited this season.



The 23-year-old was a member of the Hillians academy before breaking into the senior side and won a Bostik League South Division championship medal in his first season before going on to captain the side.



Having missed the majority of the 2017/18 campaign through injury, Miles made a switch to Worthing last summer.



He was, however, released by the club last month and has been snapped up by Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola.

