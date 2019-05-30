How Colchester United, Sutton United and Torquay United have shown Worthing are moving in the right direction

Adam Hinshelwood believes the departure of key pair David Ajiboye and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan to National League outfits is further proof Worthing are moving in the right direction.

The 20-year-old former Brighton striker became Matt Gray's first signing since his appointment as Sutton United boss, while the Brazilian stopper joined National League South title winners Torquay United.

Midfielder Kwame Poku also left the club earlier this month, signing his first professional contract at League Two Colchester United.

Those are not the only three to have departed Worthing to join higher level teams in recent years.

Omar Bugiel signed with then-National League Forest Green Rovers back in 2016 after impressing during his two-year stay at Woodside Road.

Hinshelwood feels losing a trio of players this summer to teams playing at higher levels shows the club are doing things right.

And he insisted it can help when trying to attract new signings to Woodside Road this summer.

"It’s getting to the stage now where if you’re in the Sussex area and you feel you’ve got a bit of ability, then Worthing is a good club to come and play at," Hinshelwood said.

“It’s obviously a sign that we’re doing something right at this football club.

“We’ve had a lad come to us for around three months and get a move to a League Two club. "Now we’ve had two go to the National League.

“It’s a sign that people are looking at Worthing and what we’re doing here.

“Players are now moving on and getting opportunities at a higher level.

"I believe in giving young players an opportunity to go an play.

“I think that is where they do their learning.

“The proof is in the pudding in that one.”

Following the departure of three talented players, Hinshelwood admitted more could follow in the coming weeks.

But the Worthing boss is happy with how negotiations are going with potential new recruits and squad members from last season.

He said: "There is the potential of players moving on, that’s been proved with Lucas, David and Kwame.

“We’ll just sit tight and in the next couple of weeks we’re hoping to get a bit more of a squad together.

“I’m happy at this moment in time, there’s a long way before the start of the season."