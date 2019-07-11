How Worthing's squad will look next season set to become clearer after friendlies against Selsey and Lancing

Adam Hinshelwood's idea of how his Worthing squad could look for the upcoming Isthmian League Premier Division campaign will become clearer after their opening two friendlies.

The club step up pre-season preparations as they travel to SCFL Division 1 side Selsey in their first friendly on Saturday (3pm).

And that is quickly followed by a trip to Lancing on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Hinshelwood is set to use a host of players in the opening two friendly fixtures.

But once those are out the way, the former Brighton defender will start to get a clearer picture on how his squad for the upcoming Isthmian League Premier Division campaign will look.

Hinshelwood revealed defensive duo Alfie Young and Jalen Jones have been on trial at a Scottish Championship club and Sutton United respectively after spending last season at Woodside Road.

Discussions are set to be held by Worthing with the pair in the coming days to see where they are, while Danny Barker has committed to the club for the upcoming campaign.

And Hinshelwood anticipates to start finalising his squad for next term over the course of the next week.

He said: “We’ll look at a good number of players over the course of the two games we’ve got with Selsey and Lancing to come.

“We’ll start to get a definitive squad together on the back of those two games.

“I’m not expecting us to be all singing and all dancing straight away.

“At the same time, there are a lot of boys who will be playing that know how we like to play.

“The main thing is getting minutes into the legs, it’s the first game.

“We’re looking at 45 minutes in the first couple of games for players, then getting up towards an hour for the Friday and Saturday games the week after.

“We’ve got a good group of around 30 players training with us at the moment, we’ve got enough players to look at.”

