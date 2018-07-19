Huge boost for Worthing as key defensive duo re-sign

Worthing Football Club have secured the services of defensive pair Alfie Young and Aarran Racine for the upcoming Bostik League Premier Division campaign.

Doubt had been cast over whether the duo would return to Woodside Road for the 2018/19 season as they looked seal moves to higher league sides.

But former Watford defender Young, who won the club's players' player of the year award last term, and ex-Forest Green Rovers skipper Racine have both committed to Worthing, giving manager Adam Hinshelwood a huge boost.

Young has spent time on trial at National League Aldershot Town in the past few weeks while Racine was at Shots' league rivals Dagenham & Redbridge.

However, Hinshelwood has managed to get the pair to agree on Worthing returns.

He said: "This is a massive boost for the squad and the club, I am so pleased they have committed to us. What they give us on the pitch cannot be overstated, they know our systems and patterns of play inside out.

"Getting Alfie (Young) and Aarran (Racine) was a huge goal for me if we wanted to build on the momentum from last season."

Both players are due to take part in an extended training session on Saturday and should be in the squad for Worthing's pre-season friendly at Southern League Premier Division South Wimborne Town on Saturday week.

Have you read?

Worthing hope Bognor home clash will be moved



First pre-season friendly defeat 'a reality check' for Worthing



Hinshelwood hopes to have squad finalised soon