Hughton felt time was right to bring back Bruno for calming captain influence

Chris Hughton revealed he felt the time was right to bring back Bruno for some calming captain influence.

The Brighton & Hove Albion defender has not started a Premier League game since their defeat away to West Bromich Albion back in January.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has been on the bench for the previous nine league matches having missed two matches after the 2-0 reverse at The Hawthorns.

Ezequiel Schelotto has been preferred in the right-back role since, but Albion boss Hughton believed he should recall his skipper for the Tottenham Hotspur game.

Bruno put in an accomplished defensive display with the rest of the backline as they shut out a free-scoring Spurs side for the majority of the 90 minutes.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw, Hughton explained: "Sometimes it's just a feel. We were on the run on the back of a period of games where we have not got the results we wanted.

"He is our captain and generally a safe pair of hands. It was a feel that we could do with his influence on the pitch.