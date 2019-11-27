Ian Hart / Graham Potter contract is great news but Brighton must strengthen squad in January

Albion manager Graham Potter’s contract extension to 2025 certainly came as a surprise to many, especially in light of being on the back of two Premier League defeats to Manchester United and Leicester City

A number of supporters speculated that it was the club protecting their position with the prospect of a number of clubs potentially changing their own managers in the next few weeks.

As unpredictable as the managerial merry go round is, it’s fair to say that if things don’t improve the respective boards at Arsenal, Everton, West Ham and Southampton will be making a change.

This column documents the fact that I can be classed as a ‘Potterite’, but with all due respect if any of those four clubs managed to prize him away from the Amex, I don’t think any of their supporters would be turning cartwheels.

Outside the Amex bubble, many would say Potter hasn’t pulled up that many trees.......yet.

Potters job is very much in its infancy, and classed as ‘work in progress’ despite the back to back defeats I was actually buoyed that the Albion have made a clear statement by giving Potter more time.

I’m also hoping that this also gives an indication that the Albion are going to have a significant January transfer window, with the clear gaps within the squad being filled with quality acquisitions.

I still maintain, the new look Albion have enough to stay out of the bottom three come the end of the season. Perhaps they should play like they did when they hammered Spurs every week?

But in all seriousness, the quality is clearly there and over the 38 games, the results and points total will reflect this.

Can they be the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season when they travel to Anfield this Saturday?

Before the men in white coats take me away, can I point out last season's Champions Manchester City were beaten at home by Crystal Palace, so anything is possible in the greatest football league on the planet.

Prediction........Liverpool 0 Albion 1 (remember where you read it first )