Improving Worthing can get better - Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood insists there are still improvements to be made by Worthing Football Club.

Worthing have won eight of 22 Bostik League Premier Division matches since their former manager agreed on a return to Woodside Road back in September.

Hinshelwood took charge with his team winless in the league but a tally of 30 points from a possible 66 has seen Worthing move off the bottom and up to 21st at present.

A different-looking squad have improved no end under the guidance of the former Brighton & Hove Albion under-18 assistant manager.

The latest win came at ninth-placed Leiston on Saturday as Worthing stormed back from an early deficit to run out winners in Suffolk.

That victory was a second in three matches against teams currently in the top nine and Hinshelwood has been happy with the progress made under his guidance.

He said: “I’ve been really pleased with the results we’ve managed to pick up of late.

“We’ve faced teams in the top half in our past four matches and taken six points, it’s not a bad effort.

“It’s a good squad of players I’ve got at the club now. They want to learn and are getting better all the time, we’ve just got to improve certain aspects now.”

Worthing have managed to keep seven clean sheets in all competitions to date this campaign and it’s an area Hinshelwood wants to see bettered.

Ben Pope, Reece Meekums, Zack Newton, Jared Rance, Anesu Sisimayi and Jesse Starkey are just a few of the attacking talents Worthing have going forward.

“I’d like us to keep more clean sheets, Lucas (Covolan) is having too much to do in matches,” Hinshelwood said.

“There’s still plenty to improve on and I want us to stop conceding as many chances as we have been in games.”

A key run of fixtures sees Worthing host Folkestone Invicta and Harlow Town, then travel to Harrow Borough.

High-flying Folkestone, who are fourth, will offer a tough best but matches against Harlow and Harrow – 23rd and 18th respectively – could prove crucial as Worthing look to pull away from danger.

“We’re just taking one game at a time and all our focus is on Folkestone,” Hinshelwood added.

“They’re fourth in the league for a reason. We got a good win over them earlier in the season, so I’m sure they’ll be looking to put that right.

“We seem to enjoy playing teams in and around the top, it’s a chance for my team to see how far they’ve come.”

Long-term absentees Rhyle Ovenden (knee) and Ross Edwards (abductor) are likely to be the only two players missing for Worthing’s clash on Saturday.

The injured duo are making good recoveries and Hinshelwood hopes to have them both back in action by the end of the month.