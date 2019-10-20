'In fairness, it has been coming' - Worthing United boss celebrates first league win of the season

Worthing United boss Danny Wood said his side's first league win of the season has been coming.

Two goals from substitute Josh Brown saw Wood's side beat local rivals Shoreham - a win that saw them leapfrog Oakwood and Billingshurst in the SCFL Division table.

Worthing celebrate a Josh Brown goal against Shoreham. Picture by Derek Martin

Wood said: "It was nice to get our first league win of the season but in fairness it has been coming.

"Tuesday night's defeat to Arundel was a blip in what have been good performances but even in that game we battled to the end.

"The first half was a bit of a dull affair and we were probably the happier side to go in scoreless at half time. We put on Josh Brown after around 70 minutes and he stepped up straight away first a header at the back post after 79 minutes then slotted home from 16 yards four minutes later."

And Wood was pleased with the team's display. He said: "The overall team performance was a lot better today, communication is improving and we are doing the right things in the right areas.

"We need to keep this momentum going forward and keep our ambitions of climbing the table to a safe position."

Worthing travel to Oakwood on Tuesday night before hosting AFC Varndeanians in the Division 1 Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Wood said: "Theres no doubt that there will be changes Tuesday due to availability.

"Saturday in the Division 1 cup is another big game. We feel we were on top in the league meeting until the 25th minute sending off and after that still creating chances, it was purely down to tiredness that we lost that game."