Injury-time equaliser rescues a point for Worthing

An injury-time goal from Jalen Jones rescued a point for Worthing against Carshalton at Woodside Road on Tuesday.

The visitors pulled ahead initially thanks to Tommy Bradford's free-kick, but Ricky Aguiar equalised just before half time.

Josh Gould put the Reds ahead on his first start for the club, but two late goals from Christie Pattison and Bradford seemed to seal Worthing's fate until Jones scored in injury time.

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood made two changes from Saturday's win at Kingstonian, Darren Budd coming into the side along with youngster Gould.

After 10 minutes the visitors had had many opportunities to put themselves in front, including two goalmouth scrambles caused by Kleton Perntreou's fumbles. Luckily Jalen Jones was on hand to clear the ball both times.

But no one could stop Tommy Bradford's pitch-perfect free kick on 12 minutes as it soared into the top corner past Perntreou's reach to put Carshalton ahead.

Hearts were in mouths in the 28th minute, when Budd gave the ball away to Michael

Dixon, but Jones casually stopped him in his tracks.

Ollie Pearce then had a fantastic free kick denied by Billy Bishop, who propelled himself to the bottom corner to palm it away, before youngster Gould had a great curling effort tipped over.

But Aguiar was the one to level the score, his long shot deflecting off Kalvin Morath-Gibbs into the top corner.

Carshalton almost went ahead immediately after thanks to another two goalline scrambles, but some great reaction saves from Perntreou kept things on level terms going into the break.

The second half started off quietly, nothing major happening until the ever-reliable Jones was again called into action in the 55th minute, nabbing the ball off Ricky Korboa before he could shoot.

Then in the 62nd minute Gould made his mark, blasting a low drive past Bishop to pull the Reds ahead.

But again the game became quiet, neither side creating many chances - however much Carshalton tried to pressure Perntreou into making mistakes.

The visitors eventually equalised on 80 minutes, Christie Pattison running rings around the Worthing defence before hitting a tight-angled shot into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later Carshalton took advantage of defensive dilly-dallying, Korboa crossing for Bradford to tap home a second.

But Jones saved the Reds at the death, volleying home from a ball over the top in added time.

Worthing: Perntreou, Parsons, Crane, Budd © (Barker), Edwards, Jones, Gould (Kealy), Aguiar, Newton, Pearce, Starkey. Subs: Jelley, Barker (Budd), Clarke, Skerry, Kealy (Gould). Att: 385