Injury to former Brighton youth product puts dampener on Worthing's emphatic finish to pre-season

Worthing put six past Isthmian League South East side Whyteleafe to bring the curtain down on pre-season in style.

However, the news that former Brighton under-18 defender Cameron Tutt fractured his foot put a dampener on the 6-0 triumph.

The ex-Albion youth prospect landed awkwardly on his left-foot after 21 minutes and was forced off following treatment.

It has now been confirmed Tutt fractured his foot, ruling the summer signing out of the start of the season.

But the Worthing defender is remaining defiant as his recovery begins.

Tutt posted the following on Twitter after news of his injury emerged: "Gutted, but I'll be back stronger."

Worthing were a goal to the good through Lloyd Dawes' effort on ten minutes before Tutt was forced off.

Striker Shola Ayoola, signed the day before the friendly, added a second on 24 minutes.

Substitute Mason Doughty then struck a quickfire double as Worthing led 4-0 at the break.

Dawes then added his second after the restart before Ollie Pearce rounded off the scoring.

Worthing start their Isthmian League Premier Division campaign at Folkestone on Saturday.

