Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Brighton will aim to make it three consecutive victories at the Amex Stadium as they welcome Norwich City to the south coast.

Albion enjoyed a memorable and controversial 3-2 victory against Everton last Saturday to follow their 3-0 triumph against Tottenham at the Amex.

Graham Potter's men are 14th in the Premier League table on 12 points from 10 matches and will hope to add to their points tally against lowly Norwich.

Daniel Farke's Norwich team are second from bottom in the league standings and have seven points from 10. Their two victories this season have both been at Carrow Road against Newcastle United and a surprising 3-2 win against champions Manchester City. They are winless in their previous five.

What time does Brighton v Southampton kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Amex.

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the Norwich match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Leandro Trossard (groin) and Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) both returned to action against Everton and will be in contention for a starting role against Norwich. Left sided player Bernardo (knee) and long-term injury victim Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain absent.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul is set for scans on a knee injury. Ibrahim Amadou (knee) and Emi Buendia (shin) were injured during the defeat against Manchester United, while Jamal Lewis went off with a suspected virus. Grant Hanley is still out with a long term injury as is Christoph Zimmerman and Timm Klose. Ralf Fahrmann is back in training.

Who is the referee?

Referee: Kevin Friend. Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, Simon Beck. Fourth official: Charles Breakspear. VAR: Tim Robinson. Assistant VAR: Andy Garratt.

What are the odds?

A home win for Brighton is 10/13, while a draw is at 16/5. A first away triumph of the season for Farke's men is 37/10

A 1-1 draw is the favoured result at 7/1, while a 3-0 Brighton win is 14-1. A repeat of Albion's 3-2 Everton victory is 22/1 and a 2-1 Norwich win is available at 14/1.

Lewis Dunk, always a threat from set-pieces and free-kicks is 22/1 to open the scoring and Pascal Gross, who netted against Everton, is 10/1. Norwich's hot-shot Teemu Pukki is a 6/1 bet.