Is Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds and who is the referee?

Crystal Palace and Brighton will resume their intense rivalry when they meet at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Both teams have enjoyed a decent campaign so far in the Premier League with Roy Hodgson's men in 10th place, while Graham Potter's Albion are just three points behind in 12th.

Palace's success this season has been built on solid foundations at the back. They have shipped just 18 so far with only Liverpool, Leicester and Sheffield United conceding fewer.

Brighton meanwhile have changed their tactics this season and play a more attacking style. They have scored 20 times this so far, which is six more than Palace but they have leaked 24.

This looks set to be another highly-charged and highly competitive "M23 derby."

Last season

Brighton did the double over Crystal Palace last season. In December they won 3-1 at the Amex Stadium thanks to first half strikes from Glenn Murray, Leon Balogun and Florin Andone. Luka Milivojevic netted a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Albion were also victorious at Selhurst Park three months later. Murray and Milivojevic were once again on target from the spot before Anthony Knockaert netted a cracking winner with 15 minutes remaining.

What time does Brighton v Southampton kick off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm at Selhurst Park

Is the game on TV?

Yes. You can tune in on Sky Sports and NOW TV

What’s the team news?

Brighton will hope Aaron Connolly and Solly March (both groin) will recover in time. Dale Stephens is suspended having picked up his fifth booking of the campaign against Wolves. Winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains absent.

Palace defender Gary Cahill (knee) made a welcome return against Watford, after missing the victories against Burnley and Bournemouth. He is expected to be fit for the Brighton clash. Jairo Riedewald made just his second appearance as a second half substitute against Watford and will hope to force his way into the starting XI.

Who is the referee?

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Richard West. Fourth official: Peter Bankes. VAR: Martin Atkinson. Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.

What are the odds?

Crystal Palace are priced at 7/5 to get the home victory, while Brighton are available at 2/1. A draw is currently on at 11/5.

A repeat of last season's 2-1 triumph for Albion at Selhurst Park is 11/1, while a 3-1 win for Roy Hodgson's men will return 22-1. A hard-fought 0-0 stalemate is on at 15/2.

Albion's leading scorer Neal Maupay is favourite to open the scoring at 6/1 and Wilf Zaha is 15/2. Adam Webster has two goals to his name this season. He is always a threat at set-pieces and looks good odds at 40/1. Jeffrey Schlupp netted against Bournemouth recently and is 16/1.