'It was a game I could not see us losing' - a frustrated Hughton reflects on Leicester defeat

Chris Hughton believed that had Glenn Murray scored his second-half penalty against Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion would be celebrating a crucial three points this evening.

Instead Albion's Premier League future is still hanging in the balance after what the Seagulls boss felt was a 'disappointed and frustrating' 2-0 home defeat.



Vicente Iborra's header on 83 minutes and a Jamie Vardy second with the last kick of the game handed the Foxes all three points as they became just the fourth team - along with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - to win on the south coast this season.



The opener came just after the in-form Glenn Murray had just missed a second-half spot kick, while Leicester also held out waves of Albion attacks in the final few minutes with ten men after Wilfred Ndidi was shown a second yellow card.



The result sees the Seagulls slip a place to 13th in the Premier League table and are six points clear of the bottom three with eight games left to play.



Hughton said: "It's frustrating and disappointing, but that is top level football. It was a game I could not see us losing and if it's a game you can't see your team losing then you have to go and win the game.



"I thought for the strength they have as a team and individuals, we nullified them well and had chances ourselves, but you have to put them away in those moments.



"Otherwise what can happen, is what happened today. The lift they got from the penalty miss saw them go on and get the first goal. The second was immaterial as at that stage we had put Shane Duffy up front and had to go for it. It's hugely frustrating."



On whether he will need to lift Murray after his penalty miss, Hughton added: "At that moment on the pitch, the players have to do that. It's a moment that changes the game, there is no doubt about it.



"If we scored, I think we would have gone on to win it, even though they would have lifted their game. It happens.



"Eveytime someone takes a penalty you are either going to score or not score. Glenn has been very good for us this season and has scored penalties. All he can do is react to that in the right way."

