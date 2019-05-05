'It was a game we could have won' - Chris Hughton after Brighton earn point at Arsenal

Chris Hughton felt Brighton could easily have had more than a point at Arsenal this afternoon, if his side had more firepower up front.

In their final away trip of the season, Albion came from behind in an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the hosts the lead from the penalty spot within ten minutes, after Alireza Jahanbakhsh was contentiously penalised for tripping Nacho Monreal.

The Seagulls didn't let that faze them, and posed an attacking threat on the break all afternoon. This eventually paid off in the second half when the only way Granit Xhaka could stop Solly March's dangerous run, was to grab his shirt in the box, conceding a spot-kick which Glenn Murray made no mistake in putting away.

When asked if he was pleased with his side's response, Hughton said: "Yes, particularly after the manner [of the goal].

"At the time, I felt it was a soft penalty. Sometimes when you see it again, you change your mind, but certainly that wasn't the case. I don't think it was a penalty. The referee was in a good position not to give it.

"[It was pleasing] to recover from that, especially when the players knew at the time it was not a penalty. With the way we have been and with the quality Arsenal have got, many may have thought they would go on and perhaps got a second and third so credit to all the lads."

It would be hard to dispute that Arsenal, who had the lion's share of possession, had more chances to win the game but Albion had one clear cut chance late on. After he was found free by a header across goal, Pascal Gross slammed the ball out for a throw-in when it looked easier to score. They also squandered a golden chance to create a goal-scoring opportunity deep into injury time, when Anthony Knockaert held onto the ball too long after breaking free on the counter-attack.

Hughton acknowledged it was a game his side could have won

He added: "You always do [want a win against the top six]. Our level has definitely been better this season than last season. We've been closer and more in games.

"The area we've been short is getting the goals we need and that was the case today. We had to defend really well but we had some chances too to go and win it.

"Our type of performance today is the minimum you can get away with in these games. I think we were due one but if we were firing a little bit more offensively, it was a game we could have won."