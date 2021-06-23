It's all about promotion for Worthing FC new boy

Will Seager has joined Worthing from Leatherhead / Picture: Worthing FC

As reported last week, central defender Will Seager has joined Adam Hinshelwood’s squad from Leatherhead, becoming the club’s second summer signing.

The Mackerel Men have also recruited goalkeeper Harrison Male and are in the process of tying many of last season’s squad into new deals –with other new faces to come.

Seager wants to help Worthing build on the past two interrupted seasons – which have both ended early with the club top of the Isthmian premier – and make sure they achieve promotion this time around.

The 22-year-old said: “When I played for Leatherhead against Worthing last year I got talking with Hinsh and it’s ended up in me signing.

“I’ve always been interested in Worthing as a club at this level and thought it would be a great club to play for to progress.

“The environment seems so well-sorted out, so from my side there’s always been an interest.”

Seager’s focus is on doing his bit to make sure Worthing reach the National League South.

“Particularly the last couple of seasons, seeing how well the club was doing, promotion is definitely up there for this one, so I obviously want to do everything I can to make it happen.