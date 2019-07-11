Johnny Cantor: It’s a clean slate at Brighton and everyone has a chance to impress

A clean slate. It might be a new house, a new job or even a new haircut but there is always something exciting and refreshing when you can start from scratch.

Some of the Albion players who are out in Austria at the moment may well feel the same with a new head coach in charge.

They may not have been a mainstay of last season or may have been out on loan or even a youngster from the Under 23s but they will all feel they have a chance to impress the new man at the helm.

Pre-season training with a game on Saturday can provide an opportunity for some of those individuals who have perhaps been in the wilderness in recent months or years.

Graham Potter may well have a different view to his predecessor and may feel certain players can excel in a new system or formation.

It tends to happen when a new manager is appointed during a season rather than in the summer but often fringe players are thrown straight in if things have been going wrong. Of course they will be motivated even if they aren’t match fit or have the sharpness of others.

They will be fresh though.

There are always other influences in a football club but the buck stops with the coach.

He doesn’t have time on his side and may have to make tough decisions about who stays and who goes but I am sure everyone will get a chance to show their talents.

Several recent players have been installed at clubs as coaches and managers across the land and Frank Lampard has been thrust into the spotlight at Chelsea.

He will assess the younger players just as Potter will at the Albion. Youth is being given a chance in many roles in the domestic and international game and I think that is a good thing.

Will Jurgen Locadia or Florin Andone get a chance as a number 9 this season ?

Will Tomer Hemed return to the fold, go back out on loan or be sold ?

Will Aaron Connolly, Victor Gyokeres or Max Sanders will get a big chance on the biggest stage?

I don’t, of course, have the answers but the man who does will set out his stall soon enough.

New players will come in but you feel some others yet to be regular contributors may get the chance to become a key part of the next campaign.

The slate is well and truly clean.

The old company strategy may have to be reconsidered, the old decorations at the house may have to change, the old straggly hair may have to go, but as long as everyone gets a chance, there can be no complaints.

Then it is up to the manager.