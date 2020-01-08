Just what is Carlo Ancelotti's problem with Gylfi Sigurdsson ahead of Everton vs Brighton?

By Jacob Panons

Everton fans will be intrigued to see if Gylfi Sigurdsson is in the starting lineup to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday following reports he will leave the club.

It has been suggested that the Icelandic playmaker was told by Carlo Ancelotti that he will be sold in January as part of a mass exodus at Goodison Park.

Reports claims that Ancelotti was furious with his players, including Sigurdsson in the dressing room at Anfield following their 1-0 FA Cup loss to a youthful Liverpool side.

Sigurdsson signed for the Merseyside-club in a club-record £45m transfer from Swansea City back in 2017 but has arguably failed to live up to his price-tag.

It is extremely unlikely that Everton will get their money back for Sigurdsson if he leaves this month but it is believed that Ancelotti is attempting to free up space and wages to bring in new players.

Of those potential new players, James Rodriguez could be Sigurdsson’s replacement.

The Colombian worked with Ancelotti at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but the midfielder has since fallen out of favour in the Spanish capital.

The Toffees have also been linked with former Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

It is believed that the French World Cup winner’s loan at Galatasary will be cancelled this month and that Everton are keen to bring in a replacement for the injured Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Everton host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Ancelotti looks to return to winning ways following back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Liverpool.