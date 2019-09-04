Kwame Poku continues rapid rise after being handed Colchester United debut following summer switch from Worthing

Kwame Poku's rapid rise continued as he was handed his Colchester United senior debut last night.

The 18-year-old, who arrived from Worthing in the summer, played the full 90 minutes in the U's 3-2 EFL Trophy triumph at Gillingham.

It came after he had been an unused substitute in three of the club's nine matches this term.

The show of faith from Colchester manager John McGreal displays the impression Poku has made, having initially signed a deal with the club's under-23 side.

The teenage talent had not made an appearance in senior football prior to joining Worthing from Cray Wanderers earlier this year.

He went onto feature 12 times, scoring twice for Adam Hinshelwood's men at the back end of last season before earning a summer move to Colchester.

Worthing coach Aarran Racine backed Poku to push for a first-team place following his switch, which he is doing less than two months into the season.

Now the next aim for rising midfield talent is to be handed his Football League debut.

