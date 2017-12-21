Lancers end losing streak with victory over Crawley Down

Lancing ended their six game losing run with a 3-1 win at home to Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.

Goals from Lewis Finney, skipper Alex Bygraves and Mark Goldson saw them take all three points.

Lancing had a long team talk in the dressing room prior to the game. The players were told that after such a poor run of results and a disastrous midweek performance which saw them lose 12-0 to Newhaven in the cup, they needed to keep their heads up and battle out of the rut they were in.

With that team talk firmly in their mind, Lancing made the best possible start in the third minute when a low cross from Tom Caplin, was finished well by Goldson.

Lancing should have increased their lead when first Alex Spinks and then Goldson went through in one-on-one situations, but both put their efforts narrowly wide.

Eventually, Lancing extended their lead when a free kick by Lewis Finney was flicked on by Caplin and then headed in by skipper, Bygraves.

Crawley Down pulled a goal back when a clearance from a corner dropped just outside the penalty area and was drilled back into the corner of the net by Michael Belli.

That meant the game was well and truly back on.

Still Crawley had a lot of the ball but it was Lancing who looked the more dangerous and another two one-on-one situations were wasted.

In the 62nd minute, Lancing gave themselves some breathing space when after good work by Mike Williamson and Spinks, a low hard cross by Tom Watson was attacked and finished well just outside the six-yard box by Finney.

Lancing continued to defend well, throwing their bodies in front of the ball a couple of times and were well happy to take all three points.

After the game, Lancing manager John Sharman said his men deserved to win: “The boys showed a lot of character today and fully deserved to win the game.

“Crawley are a good side and completely outplayed us a couple of weeks ago, so to turn things around after the run of defeats we’ve had was really pleasing.”

Sharman was also pleased with the chances his side created: “If you look at the chances created today, we could have won by a wider margin.

“Although the three points are important I think it was more important for the boys to get a win under their belt to lift the team spirit.

“Hopefully with that good result we can now move on and begin to enjoy our football again.”

LANCING: D’Cruz, Watson, Bygraves, D.Sharman, Marsh, Goldson, Finney, Williamson, Spinks, Benson, Caplin. Subs: Fenton (Sharman), Dramis (Goldson).