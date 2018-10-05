Lancing aiming to set up FA Cup clash with professional keeper from Worthing

Lancing Football Club will set up a date with a local goalkeeper aiming to make the grade in the professional game if they win their FA Cup replay on Sunday.

Lancers entertain Hendon in their second qualifying round replay at Culver Road (3pm) this weekend and the winners will travel to Chippenham Town in the next round.

In goal for Chippenham is likely to be Worthing born-and-bred goalkeeper Brad House, who is on loan to the National South club from Championship side West Brom.

The 19-year-old had his Baggies contract extended in June and he signed a six-month loan deal with Chippenham in September.

Speaking to the Herald last year, House said he aspires to play in the Premier League and would love to play for England at any age-group level.

He began his career at Worthing United and then had spells with Portsmouth, Charlton and Arsenal before joining West Brom.

Speaking last year, Steve Taylor - then Worthing United chairman but now the chairman at Lancing - had said: "Brad can be an inspiration for a lot of youngsters in Worthing and at Worthing United.

"Brad is someone the youngsters here can look up to and, if they show the right attitude and commitment, they could join a professional club too."

Lancing or Hendon will travel to Chippenham in the third qualifying round next Wednesday.

