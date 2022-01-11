Lancing come from behind to draw with title-chasing Ashford United

Ismaila Diallo netted Lancing's equaliser in their excellent draw at high-flying Ashford United. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Lancing were not overawed by their high-flying opponents. Ismaila Diallo was on the end of a cross from the right by Gabe Robinson, volleying the ball over the bar.

Harrison Parker then deployed his long throw to good effect. His throw was headed clear but only as far as Diallo. He responded with a sharp drive on goal which was pushed wide by keeper Tyler McCarthy.

But it was Ashford who went ahead on 10 minutes. Alieu Secka got down low to get in the way of a powerful drive, but the ball to rebounded off his chest and fell to Jay May, who could not miss from a couple of yards.

Ashford took control and put the visiting defence under pressure but Lancing were defending well and able to contain the threat.

The hosts continued to create scoring chances. Jack Steventon hit a superb cross for Gary Lockyer but Secka kept out the striker's diving header with a fine save.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 32 minutes. Tashi-Jay Kwayie pounced on an excellent ball and fired past Secka.

Lancing did not allow their heads to drop and soon reduced the arrears. Parker saw his header from a corner cleared off the goal line. The ball fell to Joe Rye, who was quick to react and get the ball over the line for his first Lancing goal.

Lancing were buoyed by Rye’s goal and showed plenty of forward momentum in the second half. Mo Zabadne showed plenty of attacking threat with the speed of his support from the right back position.

From one of his forward runs, a foul was awarded to him. The resultant free kick reached Parker whose effort on goal struck the upright.

And Lancing’s never-say-die attitude was rewarded on 68 minutes. Diallo quickly closed down Liam Friend, nicked the ball from him and scampered towards the Ashford goal. Ashford keeper McCarthy advanced from his goal line to close him down but Diallo coolly stroked the ball past him low into the net.

Lancing almost bagged a dramatic late winner in second half stoppage time. Substitute Bradley Campbell-Francis showed the home defence a clean pair of heels but, before he could unleash a shot, a tackle brought him down and robbed him of the ball, which went out for a corner.

The Lancing supporters appealed, more in hope than expectation, for a penalty but received no joy from referee Peter Conn.