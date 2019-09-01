Lancing edge Chessington & Hook United in five-goal thriller to progress in FA Vase - picture special

In-form striker Lewis Finney was at the double while Kane Louis also netted as the Lancers wrapped up a thrilling 3-2 first round qualifying triumph against division-lower Combined Counties League Division 1 side Chessington & Hook United at Culver Road. Naim Rouane's men secured £550 in prize money following the win and set up a home meeting with rivals Worthing United in the next round. Finney's opener and Louis' effort - both inside the opening 25 minutes - put Lancing in command. Yet Ellis Lentell pulled a goal back two minutes before the break. Finney grabbed his second three minutes from time, only for Gonzalo Esteller Valverde to make it 3-2 in stoppage-time. But Rouane's troops stood firm to come through. Check out photographer Stephen Goodger's pictures from the FA Vase tie.

1. Lancing v Chessington & Hook United Tom Caplin freelance Buy a Photo

2. Lancing v Chessington & Hook United Lancing manager Naim Rouane (centre) freelance Buy a Photo

3. Lancing v Chessington & Hook United James Rhodes drives forward freelance Buy a Photo

4. Lancing v Chessington & Hook United Kane Louis holds off an opponent freelance Buy a Photo

View more