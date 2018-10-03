Lancing FA Cup replay date confirmed

Lancing's FA Cup second qualifying round replay with Hendon will take place on Sunday, it has been confirmed.

Lancers, reinstated in English football's most famous cup competition last week after an investigation found Phoenix Sports played a suspended player in the previous round, drew 1-1 at two leagues above Southern League Premier Division South Hendon last night.

A date for the replay has only been confirmed in the past hour, with Lancers welcoming Hendon to Culver Road on Sunday (3pm).

The winner will travel to National League South Chippenham Town for a third qualifying round tie next Tuesday.

