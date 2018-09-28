Lancing Football Club chairman says Pulling's vision got him the manager's job

Lancing chairman Steve Taylor felt that new boss Mark Pulling’s vision for the club made him the stand out candidate to take the manager’s hotseat at Culver Road.

Pulling was made permanent manager last Friday after the departure of Ash Bailey, and he took temporary charge of the Lancers’ emphatic 6-0 win at Shoreham in the Sussex RUR Cup last Tuesday.

Taylor believes that Pulling is the right man to lead the club forward, and felt that continuity will benefit the players.

He said: “Mark was part of the previous management team and I think he had the intention of playing one more season and then going into management.

“With Ash unfortunately resigning through work and family commitments he was the obvious choice.

“When we interviewed him we shared the same outlook on the club and our three-to-five year plan.

“He’s very much into our youth players and he’s got a lot of knowledge of this level and higher level football.

“The good thing is the current squad know him well so that was straightforward as well.

“You want stability when you lose a manager during the course of the season.

“You need stability and someone to take the club forward and luckily for us he fit the bill for all of those things.”

On Tuesday night, Pulling’s side lost 4-0 to Broadbridge Heath in the SCFL Premier Division.

Two goals in the first 10 minutes from Devon Fender gave the visitors the perfect start before Martin Flack and Max Howell finished off the scoring.

On Saturday Lancing lost 5-3 to Eastbourne at the Saffrons. They were holding Town 1-1 at half-time thanks to Lucas Tredrea’s goal. But four goals in a 16- minute period gave Town a 5-1 lead. Two late strikes from Jack Langford were not enough for Lancing.