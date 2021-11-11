Lancing happy with progress - now Crawley Town showdown looms

Lancing's players at Burgess Hill last Saturday / Picture: Chris Neal

A 2-2 draw at Burgess Hill on Saturday means they have lost only two of their last eight after starting the campaign with four straight defeats.

They host Ramsgate in the league on Saturday then have a big Sussex Senior Cup at home to Crawley Town on Tuesday (7.15pm).

Joint boss Alex Walsh said: “We feel we are adapting well to life in step four.

“With it being the first time the club have been at this level we are constantly learning and looking to improve. There is a belief within the group we can compete in this league and recent results have shown this.

“As staff and players we understand recent results have been okay but we won’t settle for drawing games – we have aspirations to win every game.”

Walsh, who replaced James Rhodes as Kane Louis’ management partner, added: “I’ve been really pleased with the progression we’ve shown week in week out and I still feel better performances are to come.

“It’s rewarding to do well against the local Sussex sides, which we have done. We have a run coming up now of some sides in the playoff positions for a good indicator of where we’re at.”

Walsh said the draw at Burgess Hill, in which Matt Daniel and Ismaila Diallo scored, had everything.

“We knew it would be a difficult game and even when they went down to ten men it wasn’t easy as everyone puts a little extra in and was hard to break down.

“ I was pleased for Matt and Ish getting on the scoresheet to put us ahead. We should then see the game out but wasn’t to be.”