Lancing inflict friendly defeat on Worthing

Lancing scored a surprise friendly win over Isthmian Premier League Division neighbours Worthing at Culver Road last night.

Adam Hinshelwood's team included several trialists and young prospects as they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

But it was an impressive victory for Lancers and new boss Naim Rouane.

Despite the defeat, Hinshelwood felt it was a good chance to give potential recruits and youth players a chance to shine.

He said: "The game at Lancing gave us an opportunity to look at some trialists. Both friendlies have served a purpose for us really.”

Worthing kicked off their pre-season friendly programme with a thumping 8-1 win at SCFL Division 1 outfit Selsey on Saturday.

