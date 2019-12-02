Lancing learn FA Vase fourth round fate

Lancing have discovered their potential FA Vase fourth round opponents after today (Monday's) draw at Wembley Stadium.

If the Lancers can overcome Sutton Common Rovers in their third round replay on Saturday, they will visit Wessex League Premier Division outfit Christchurch.

The tie will be played on Saturday, January 11 2020.

The draw was conducted live on Talksport 2 by The FA's George Dorling and broadcaster Tony Incenzo.

The Priory sit third in the Wessex League Premier Division with 29 points from 14 games.

The Dorset outfit beat Brimscombe & Thrupp, Badshot Lea and Falmouth Town to reach the fourth round proper of the FA Vase.

Winning sides in round four receive £1,875 from The FA's prize fund, while losing clubs receive £625.

If Lancing advance to round four they will also get a bye to next season's second round proper.

READ MORE 'If more fixtures were played earlier at the start of the season, we could have a winter break' - Shoreham boss Pulling | Steyning Town's ten-game unbeaten run ended by Langney Wanderers | Legendary instructor who trained Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham, Russell Brand to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu visits Worthing