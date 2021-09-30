Lancing, Littlehampton and Shoreham toast wins... boost for Southwick 1882

Kane Louis' Lancing won at Whitehawk

For the Lancers, with Alex Walsh now working alongisde Kane Louis as joint boss, there was a first away win in the Isthmian south east as they triumphed 2-1 at Whitehawk.

On 23 minutes, Whitehawk took the lead. A cross came in from the right which James Fraser met with a well-directed header into the top corner.

It took only seven minutes for Lancing to draw level. A great pass from Matt Daniel put Mo Juwara in and he floated a perfect cross for Finn Daniels-Yeoman at the far post and he guided a header out of reach of the keeper.

As the game reached the last quarter, Lancing got themselves in front. Will Berry picked out Juwara wide left with a good pass and when he hit a fierce cross into six-yard box, Daniel’s poacher’s instinct got him into the perfect position to ram home from close range.

The Lancers are up to 15th and host Sevenoaks on Saturday – fuel shortages permitting.

Horsham YMCA 1 Littlehampton 4

SCFL premier

YM started well, but league leaders Town soon challenged, drawing a superb block from Aaron Jeal, and a diving save, punctuated by two corners, Dan Evans twice booting strikes off the line.

Two YM corners followed, neither side exerting telling supremacy in the first 20 minutes.

But, just beyond the midway point, Dion Jarvis’ close range effort evaded Jeal’s grasp, and Littlehampton promptly doubled their lead, George Gaskin’s blast giving Jeal no chance. And, it soon got worse, when Joe Benn fired in from the left.

Three very close calls early in the second half harried YM, until, on the hour mark, a Benn back heel put the visitors 4-0 up.

Two YM corners preceded Tom Tolfrey’s 85th minute goal, with Dave Brown and sub Will Read both blasting unsuccessfully, but the game had long since been sewn up by the visitors, strengthening their lead at the top of the table with their tenth victory from 11 starts.

* Shoreham and Littlehampton have discovered who they will face in the first round of the FA Vase.

Some 105 ties are scheduled on October 23, when winning sides will collect £825 from the prize fund.

Littlehampton Town will host Hampshire side Moneyfields while Shoreham will travel to face Guildford City.

Mark Pulling’s Shoreham made it through to the first round with a commanding performance that brought a 5-1 win away to Meridien VP last Saturday.

Thomas Shelley and Michael Death scored two apiece and there was a goal from Danny Jones as the Mussels breezed through.

Arundel and Mile Oak both bowed out of the vose, the Mullets losing 5-0 at home to Shaftesbury and Oak going down 4-0 at Epsom and Ewell. Also out are Worthing United, who lost 5-00 at home to Stansfield.

* Southwick FC 1882 say they are delighted to confirm they have added disability football to the club that will dovetail into the existing youth and adult sections.

They have appointed Steve Atkins to lead this new project.

Chairman Tony Kybett said: “With Steve’s vast experience of disability football and his passion for this form of the game we believe that we will be able to provide an essential service to our local community.

“We would be pleased to hear from anyone who would like to join us in this new venture as we continue on our journey to the new stadium at Old Barn Way as an integral part of the planned community football project.”

Call 01273 951225 or email [email protected] if you are interested.

Yapton 3 Whyke 2

WSFL division two south

Seven days after suffering a 3-2 defeat at Whyke, Yapton played the return match at home and reversed that result with a 3-2 victory.

Aaron Tague’s penalty set them on their way after 15 minutes, but Whyke equalised and then on 40 minutes, took the lead.

Jamie Goord’s goals in the 75th and 80th minutes completed Yapton’s success.

There were moments of ill temper: Whyke had two players sin-binned for 10 minutes in the first half and Yapton had Tague sent off near the end for foul and abusive language.

Yapton Reserves lost 5-3 at home to Witterings in the Barham Trophy. Witterings, from a division higher, led 2-0, but Keiron Parkinson and Tom Legge equalised before half-time.

Witterings regained the lead, Legge made it 3-3 and two late Wittering goals sealed their victory.