Lancing reinstated into the FA Cup

Lancing Football Club have been reinstated into the FA Cup after an FA investigation found Phoenix Sports fielded a suspended player in their first qualifying round replay.

Phoenix won the replay 3-0 at Culver Road earlier this month, following a 2-2 draw, but they have now been removed from the competition, subject to an appeal.

That means Lancers will bank the £6,000 prize money clubs get for winning in the first qualifying round and they are in the second qualifying round for the first time since 1967.

Lancing will travel to Hendon in the next round on Tuesday (October 2) and the winners will travel to Chippenham Town in the third qualifying round on October 6. However, if Lancers' match at Hendon is drawn, the replay will be at Culver Road on October 6, with the third qualifying round tie taking place on October 9.

Lancing chairman Steve Taylor said: “What an amazing twist of fate.

“We have had an amazing run this season so far and it now continues with a trip away to Hendon FC next week.

"I am so excited for the players and our management team to have a chance to make the third qualifying round."

Secretary Daniel Fuller-Smith added: “This season we have now had three rounds and we have had some much-needed funds to clear some debts that had accrued over the last two seasons.

"When Steve and I joined Lancing FC back in April, getting the club onto a stable footing was the key objective and this run has helped achieved this.

“We are well on our way of achieving several of our five-year plan objectives several years earlier than planned."