Lancing's FA Cup run ended by Phoenix Sports

Lancing’s hopes of reaching their furthest stage in the FA Cup for 51 years are over.

Lancers were a replay win away from booking a second round qualfying spot for the first since 1967 but were beaten 3-0 by division-higher Bostik League South East Phoenix Sports at Culver Road on Tuesday.

Lancing can hold their heads high after a run that saw them beat league above Haywards Heath Town and Greenwich Borough before bowing out at the first round qualifying stage.

With boss Ash Bailey and first team coach Mark Pulling both absent, coaches Mick Rowe-Hurst and Grant Olive took charge.

Jeff Duah-Kessie, who netted in the 2-2 draw on Saturday, fired Phoenix ahead at Culver Road.

Lewis Clarke added a second five minutes before the break to double the visitors advantage. Phoenix blew a two-goal lead in Saturday’s clash but Duah-Kessie struck again on 44 minutes as they made it 3-0 and that was how it stayed.

Coach Rowe-Hurst said: “We were lackadaisical and they used the width of the pitch better than us. Our passing was sloppy and they punished us for three individual mistakes – we’ve allowed too much space for the first goal, a mix-up for the second and the third is a ball over the top that we didn’t deal with.

“From then on, it’s very much an uphill battle but I was proud of the players in the second half – their heads didn’t drop, they never folded or gave in and again showed excellent character and fighting spirit.

“We’re a very young team, it’s been a great cup run for the club and we’ve told the players to keep their chins up and they should be proud to have got this far.”

LANCING v Phoenix Sports replay: D’Cruz; Tighe, Bygraves, Knight, Sharman; Hendy, Williamson, Saunders; Rowe -Hurst, Pitcher, Daniel. Subs: Willard (Tighe, 40), Pollard (Sharman, 52), Gardner-Lowe (Pitcher, 80), Meeres, Tredrea.

