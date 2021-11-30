Lancing sunk by goal at the death

Matt Daniel had excellent goalscoring chances in Lancing's defeat against Hythe Town. Picture by Stephen Goodger

A gale force wind blew from west to east, bringing with it a biting cold. Lancing began with the wind at their backs and soon the players set about trying to make the best of it.

The early exchanges were fairly even as both sides tried to adjust to the conditions with the first chances coming for the hosts.

On five minutes a dangerous cross from Conrad Honore was caught by the wind and ended in the arms of Hythe keeper, Henry Newcombe.

Two minutes later, a strong run from Harrison Parker provided Ismaila Daillo with the opportunity to put in a cross to Finn Daniels-Yeomans who hooked the ball over the bar.

Hythe had their first opportunity on 10 minutes. Tyler Sterling sent in a free kick across the face of goal but there was no one on hand to convert. Sterling then fired a shot high over the bar.

Newcombe was on hand to make two excellent saves to keep the scores level. A cross from Diallo found James Rhodes who forced the keeper to save to his right. Newcombe then tipped over a dipping shot from Parker.

Hythe had to make a substitution on 29 minutes. Tom Walmsley left the field due to what appeared to be a nasty knee injury and was replaced by Jordan Sarfo.

The substitute was unlucky not to give the Cannons the lead after 32 minutes. He was played in by Alex Brown but his attempt to slide the ball past Lancing keeper Alieu Secka slammed against the post.

As the game moved towards half-time there was one more chance for Lancing. Matt Daniel broke in, but Newcombe was on hand to scramble the ball away.

The second half started with Hythe on the front foot. Both Nathan Gordon and Sarfo had chances in quick succession.

As the half progressed, Lancing were increasing the pressure. A rasping shot from Daniels-Yeomans, the best of the game, stung the hands of Newcombe as he saved well.

On 72 minutes Lancing made a double substitution. Rhodes and Bradley Campbell-Francis were replaced by Gabe Robinson and Liam Hendy.

Joe Rye put in a superb cross on 74 minutes from deep which was just out of the reach of Daniel.