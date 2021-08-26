Lancing's tough start continues with FA Cup loss to Haywards Heath

Lancing on the ball v Haywards Heath / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Joint manager James Rhodes was forced to cry off with sickness and Kane Louis brought in Ollie Read at left back while Will Berry was on the bench.

Heath were up for it from the off and keeper Mitch Bromage was called into action after only four minutes, having to race out to head clear just outside his goal area.

Jerson Dos Santos, Heath’s number 10, was a threat and went closeon ten minutes.

Lancing take on Haywards Heath / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Liam Hendy was putting in a true skipper’s performance for Lancingand there was intelligent play from Finn Daniels-Yeoman.

Dos Santos almost got his head to a fine cross from Davigildo Cravid, then the striker burst forward, finishing with a good strike which Bromage was able to save.

It was a matter of time before Heath took the lead, although it was in controversial circumstances. On 27 minutes it looked as if Harry Docherty had made a well-timed tackle, stretching to reach the ball but Dos Santos went down and referee Scott Orchard awarded a penalty which Dos Santos converted after a re-take.

Lancing - Heath action / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Dos Santos got his and Heath’s second thought many in the ground felt it should have been chalked off for offside.

There was a bit of a scare a couple of minutes before the break when Docherty, under pressure, volleyed the ball against Bromage’s chest but Lancing were able to clear.

Lancing brought on Conrad Honore and Berry for Harry Docherty and Darius Goldsmith and looked sharper than in the first half.

The hosts missed a couple of chances before Heath brought on Josh Clack.

A rare missed tackle by Liam Hendy allowed Dos Santos in on goal but it was turned behind for a corner.

Matt Daniel twice went close for the Lancers, while Heath brought on Abodje Yao .

Dos Santos teed up Heath left-back Tom Cadman, whose fierce drive rattled the angle of upright and crossbar before ricocheting away.

Just when it was looking as if Lancing could take pride in an improved second half, which had kept the score at 2-0, they were punctured by two late goals.

Bromage had done really well to react to a close-range effort but the ball rebounded to Clack who could not miss with a header from almost on the goal line.

Then from a short corner, Jordan Clark finished off some tricky footwork with a snap shot which went in via the near upright.

So, Lancing’s dreams of cup glory are over but after a first half when Lancing struggled to make any attacking headway, there was a definite improvement in the second half.

Keeper Bromage, Daniel, Hendy and Honore were among Lancers to come out with credit.

n It looks like Ebou Jallow has parted company with Lancing FC. The club said: “Jallow has put in some excellent performances for our club and the club wish him well at his next club.”

n Lancing now return to Isthmian south east action, looking to get their first points on the board.