Late Margate penalty denies Worthing second successive victory

Frannie Collin's late spot-kick denied Worthing successive victories for the first time since November at Margate this afternoon.

David Ajiboye's effort eight minutes after the restart looked to have put Adam Hinshelwood's team on the way to a second straight Bostik League Premier Division triumph.

However, the visitors failed to see it out as Collin's 88th-minute penalty meant it ended 1-1.

There was another blow for Worthing with defender James Crane forced off through injury after 21 minutes, which manager Hinshelwood will hope is not too serious.

Chances were few and far between in a fairly uneventful first half.

But it was the visitors who broke the deadlock eight minutes after the break.

Ollie Pearce teed up Ajiboye to fire home his 15th goal of the campaign.

Worthing looked as though they were going to see it out, only for a penalty to be awarded to Margate on 88 minutes.

Collin stepped up and made no mistake, forcing the visitors to settle for a point.

Worthing are eighth in the table ahead of Tuesday's trip to basement boys Whitehawk.

WORTHING: Perntreou; Parsons, Rents, Barker, Colbran, Crane, Ajiboye, Aguiar, Kealy, Pearce, Starkey. Subs: Racine (Crane, 21), Budd (Barker, 68), Pattenden, Rance, Skerry.